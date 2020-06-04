Il brano vede la partecipazione dell’attrice Tiffany Haddish ed è accompagnato dal video. Da giugno Mraz ogni giovedì in livestreaming

Il vincitore dei Grammy Awards Jason Mraz, pubblica “You Do You“, ultimo inedito estratto dal nuovo album Look for the good in uscita il 19 giugno via BMG. Il singolo contiene il feat. con l’attrice Tiffany Haddish ed è accompagnato dal video.

“Le riprese video originali di” You Do You “sono state annullate a causa della quarantena”, ha detto Mraz. “Ma abbiamo arruolato la nostra band e la nostra squadra per catturare le loro mosse di danza. E con l’aiuto di un fantastico team di produzione video, abbiamo portato virtualmente la musica in strada, traendo ispirazione da classici come “Reading Rainbow” e “Electric Company”. È la visuale perfetta per una melodia ottimista sull’individualità “.

“You Do You è l’epitome di ciò in cui credo: che tutti dovrebbero essere se stessi e fare le cose che ami fare, purché non faccia male a nessun altro”, afferma Haddish. “La vita sarebbe molto più semplice se ci rappresentassimo tutti come realmente siamo. Sento che ci sarebbe meno violenza, meno confusione e meno depressione nel sopprimere chi sei veramente. So che ha avuto un ruolo quando ero depresso. E mentre parlo con i miei amici attraverso questa orribile pandemia, vedo molte persone stanno imparando ad amare se stessi e ad essere più vicini a se stessi, il che permetterà loro di essere se stessi. Penso che contribuirà a una società molto migliore quando saremo in giro”.

Prodotto e diretto dal fotografo Jen Rosenstein (Foo Fighters, Ozzy Osbourne, Maroon 5, Jennifer Hudson), il team creativo del video “You Do You” ha coinvolto anche l’illustratrice Sarah Hyland-Rosenstein, Bryan Mir di Blend Creative, Ryan Daniels, Rick Redick e Billy Galewood.

Mraz aveva anticipato il singolo ai fan all’interno del suo format “La La La Livestream” lo scorso mercoledì attraverso il suo canale YouTube. Mraz ha annunciato, inoltre, un nuovo appuntamento per i suoi livestreaming: a partire da Giugno, ogni giovedì alle ore 20 (Pacific/11 PM Eastern)

Il nuovo brano arriva dopo la pubblicazione di “Wise Woman” – un vero e proprio omaggio alle donne e a Madre Natura – e dopo la tilte track “Look For The Good,” che ha superato gli 8 millioni di streaming e che è apparsa nelle “New Music Friday” di Spotify in ben 28 Paesi in tutto il mondo.

Look for the Good rivela la grande passione di Mraz per la musica reggae. La star cinematografica Tiffany Haddish e l’icona del reggae giamaicano Sister Carol compaiono come guests nell’album, che inizia e termina con la stessa frase: “look for the good.”.

TESTO DI YOU DO YOU – JASON MRAZ FEAT. TIFFANY HADDISH

Who it is that you want me to be / I can’t be / I can only do me / I can only go where life takes me

Who it is that you want me to be / I can’t be / I can only do me / I can only be how God made me

There’s only one of me incredibly uniquely designed / I keep my focus up ahead & leave my worries behind

I know that any goal I want to reach starts in my mind / I’m kind of dope ‘cause I’m one of a kind

I like to take my own path, never following the masses / I do my thing, taking risks, taking chances

I see no boundaries, no impasses to living my realized dream keeping music fresh

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony

Together we’ll make the world go round round round round

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony

Together we may dance differently but it’s all good

I’m easily inspired by the people surrounding me / But still I take pride in my individuality

I might be different from the people in my family / But the truth is their roots keep grounding me

There ain’t no mystery to my mastery / I just let myself act naturally

Whatever I dream may not be easy to achieve but I still believe in equality, so

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we make the world go round round round round

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we may dance differently but it’s all good

I love the way you do you, no pretense / Heart open wide, no fear, no defense

You got your own style / You got your own reason / 24/7 rock your own uniqueness

& you got me on my knees, you’re my sweetness / You doing you is the ultimate realness

This me & you thing we got, let’s keep this / Loving you is much deeper than a reflex

Wait a minute lemme STAND UP for my girls / We never gonna quit ‘til we truly rule the world

Popular vote says we should rule the world / So we gonna march until our voices get heard

Who it is that you want me to be, I can’t be / All it is that I’m asking to be is just free

Free to make my choices & raise my voice up / Tell me where my sisters at & make some noise

C’mon & sing it with us! SHE READY!

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we make the world go round round round

Yo, There’s only one of me that ever will be / Never lonely by myself so I keep doing me

Never phony, I’m not tripping on how things should be / I just go with the flow carefree

Who it is that you want me to be, I can’t be / Who it is that you’re hoping to see, that ain’t me

We’re just inquisitive kids on the mystic fringe / On a mission to deliver us a happier reality, so

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony

Together we make the world go round round round

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we make love & we’ll make it loud loud loud

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony

Together we’ll make the world go round round round round round

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we may dance differently but it’s all good

(Don’t it feel good when you do you?)

That’s what we talking about. Be you.

TRADUZIONE DI YOU DO YOU – JASON MRAZ FEAT. TIFFANY HADDISH

Chi è che vuoi che io sia / Non posso essere / Posso solo farmi / Posso andare solo dove la vita mi porta

Chi vuoi che io sia / Non posso essere / Posso solo farmi / Posso solo essere come Dio mi ha fatto

C’è solo uno di me progettato in modo incredibilmente unico / Continuo a concentrarmi e a lasciarmi alle spalle le preoccupazioni

So che qualsiasi obiettivo che voglio raggiungere inizia nella mia mente / Sono una specie di droga perché sono unico nel suo genere

Mi piace seguire la mia strada, non seguire mai le masse / Faccio le mie cose, correndo rischi, correndo rischi

Non vedo confini né impasse nel vivere il mio sogno realizzato mantenendo la musica fresca

Tu lo fai / e io lo farò / Insieme creeremo armonia

Insieme faremo girare il mondo in tondo tondo

Tu lo fai / e io lo farò / Insieme creeremo armonia

Insieme possiamo ballare diversamente ma va tutto bene

Sono facilmente ispirato dalle persone che mi circondano / Ma sono ancora orgoglioso della mia individualità

Potrei essere diverso dalle persone della mia famiglia / Ma la verità è che le loro radici continuano a radicarmi

Non c’è alcun mistero nella mia padronanza / Mi lascio solo agire in modo naturale

Qualunque cosa io sogni potrebbe non essere facile da realizzare, ma credo ancora nell’uguaglianza, quindi

Tu lo fai / e io lo farò / Insieme facciamo armonia

Insieme facciamo girare il mondo attorno

Mi fai / Lo farò io / Insieme facciamo armonia

Insieme possiamo ballare diversamente ma va tutto bene

Adoro il modo in cui ti fai, senza pretese / Cuore spalancato, nessuna paura, nessuna difesa

Hai il tuo stile / Hai il tuo motivo / 24/7 rock la tua unicità

e mi hai messo in ginocchio, sei la mia dolcezza / farti è la massima realtà

Questa cosa che io e te abbiamo ottenuto, continuiamo / Amarti è molto più profondo di un riflesso

Aspetta un minuto, lasciami stare in piedi per le mie ragazze / Non smetteremo mai fino a quando non governeremo veramente il mondo

Il voto popolare dice che dovremmo governare il mondo / Quindi marciamo finché le nostre voci non saranno ascoltate

Chi è che vuoi che io sia, non posso essere / Tutto ciò che sto chiedendo di essere è solo gratuito

Liberi di fare le mie scelte e alzare la voce / Dimmi dove sono le mie sorelle e fare un po ‘di rumore

Dai, cantalo con noi! È PRONTA!

Mi fai / Lo farò io / Insieme facciamo armonia

Insieme facciamo girare il mondo in tondo

Yo, c’è solo uno di me che sarà mai / mai solo da solo, quindi continuo a farmi

Mai falso, non inciampo su come dovrebbero essere le cose / vado semplicemente con il flusso spensierato

Chi è che vuoi che io sia, non posso essere / chi è che speri di vedere, che non sono io

Siamo solo bambini curiosi ai margini del mistico / In missione per offrirci una realtà più felice, quindi

Mi fai / Lo farò io / Insieme creeremo armonia

Insieme facciamo girare il mondo in tondo

Mi fai / Lo farò io / Insieme facciamo armonia

Insieme facciamo l’amore e lo faremo rumoroso forte forte

Mi fai / Lo farò io / Insieme creeremo armonia

Insieme faremo girare il mondo in tondo tondo tondo

Tu lo fai / e io lo farò / Insieme facciamo armonia

Insieme possiamo ballare diversamente ma va tutto bene

(Non ti senti bene quando lo fai?)

Questo è ciò di cui stiamo parlando. Sii tu.