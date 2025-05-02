Cristiano Capez, quando l’Espressionismo Astratto diviene pura emanazione dell’interiorità

L’attitudine creativa costituisce sempre un’opportunità per liberare quelle sensazioni che non riescono a fuoriuscire nell’esistenza quotidiana e razionale, divenendo pertanto per molti artisti un linguaggio sostitutivo, un viaggio per immagini all’interno di quella dimensione sensibile e istintiva che si concretizza solo sulla tela; questo è tanto più vero quanto più ci si avvicina al linguaggio informale poiché è proprio nella dimensione dell’abbandono totale della realtà visivamente conosciuta per riconoscere o narrare la quale la logica entrerebbe in gioco, che la spontaneità espressiva può predominare in modo assoluto lasciando fluire emozioni che hanno l’esigenza di manifestarsi in maniera immediata e genuina. L’artista di cui vi racconterò oggi ha trovato nel corso del tempo proprio nell’universo della non forma lo stile più affine alla propria natura, e anche quello in virtù del quale tutto l’inconscio che ha assistito a circostanze e avvenimenti dell’esistenza può trovare voce attraverso l’incanto del colore.

Rinunciare alla soggettività e alla riproduzione dell’osservato fu la caratteristica principale dei movimenti astrattisti del primo ventennio del Novecento, poiché lo scopo principale dei maestri del De Stijl, del Suprematismo, del Costruttivismo e dell’Astrattismo Geometrico, era quello di affermare quanto il gesto plastico fosse puro e superiore a qualsiasi tentativo di imitazione o di sostituzione messo in atto dai nuovi mezzi tecnologici come la fotografia. Dare vita a un linguaggio che non poteva essere generato se non dall’atto creativo fu in quel momento la soluzione alla rivoluzione che rendeva i paesaggi e i ritratti pittorici ormai superati, anche dal punto di vista dei costi più accessibili, dalle scoperte tecnologiche.

Malgrado il successo dell’idea, e a dispetto degli approfondimenti e della continuazione della linea logica dello Spazialismo, di cui furono grandi esponenti Lucio Fontana ed Enrico Castellani, verso la fine degli anni Quaranta del Ventesimo secolo cominciò a crearsi una profonda frattura all’interno dell’Arte Informale, poiché dopo il termine dei due conflitti mondiali l’interiorità degli autori aveva bisogno di riprendere il contatto con la propria spontaneità, di lasciar propagare verso l’esterno tutto il dolore e le sofferenze che gli sguardi e l’anima portavano tatuati dentro di sé. Questa nuova svolta dell’Arte Astratta vide la nascita dell’Informale Materico, di cui furono massimi esponenti Alberto Burri e Antoni Tapìes, che modellarono scarti di fabbricazione adeguandoli al loro sentire e trasformandoli in elementi essenziali delle loro opere, e dell’Espressionismo Astratto che al contrario liberò in maniera totale l’istinto introducendo nella pittura un ulteriore elemento, l’azione, che divenne così una dimensione parallela e irrinunciabile affiancata alla bidimensionalità delle tele.

L’Action Painting di Jackson Pollock scosse il mondo culturale americano soprattutto in virtù della completa emozionalità e impulsività con cui egli realizzava opere incomprensibili dal punto di vista razionale eppure incredibilmente chiare dal punto di vista della forza espressiva; ma anche il Color Field di Mark Rothko ed Elen Frankenthaler, malgrado la pacatezza dell’effetto risultante, era una fusione tra meditazione e atto istintivo non filtrato dalla logica, così come la pittura segnica di Frank Kline sottolineò l’importanza di entrare in connessione diretta con quei pensieri inespressi, le emozioni nascoste, come la rabbia e l’irruenza, che premevano per uscire e comunicare con l’esterno. Il segno concitato di Kline fu ripreso e arricchito con la presenza del colore, dall’italianoEmilio Vedova le cui opere sono considerate una delle massime espressioni dell’Action Painting perché l’atto esecutivo era un prolungamento del suo sentire allo stato più istintivo. L’artista veneto Cristiano Capez approda all’Espressionismo Astratto dopo una ricerca completamente diversa e dominata dalla geometricità riconducibile ai primi decenni del Ventesimo secolo, infatti le sue prime opere avevano una struttura di impronta cubista e futurista; nel corso del tempo comprende però che la sua natura creativa ha bisogno di affrancarsi dalle regole per trovare una dimensione in cui il gesto non può e non deve essere mediato da una sosta analitica piuttosto necessita di abbandonare ogni schema per imprimere sulla tela solo la purezza di un sentire sfaccettato e declinato sulla base degli eventi e delle circostanze che si verificano nella sua esistenza.

La gamma cromatica è pertanto intensa e travolgente, perché nella sfera interiore non possono esistere i mezzi toni, piuttosto l’interazione di emozioni forti che dialogano tra loro in maniera confusa e concitata e solo attraverso l’azione del dipingere riescono a trovare ciascuno il proprio canale che fa da cornice o da elemento di rottura delle altre; l’atto pittorico, inteso come Action Painting, è funzionale a Cristiano Capez a immergersi nel mondo irrazionale e incosciente della pura esternazione, senza pensare o prevedere quale potrà essere la reazione da parte del fruitore perché nel momento catartico della realizzazione creativa tutto ciò che conta è la connessione profonda tra il sentire e il gesto plastico che diviene prolungamento del sé.

Molte opere hanno la forma concentrica probabilmente per sottolineare il senso di compiutezza che segue alla fase di liberazione interiore, perché in fondo è solo nell’equilibrio tra ciò che è dentro e ciò che abitualmente viene manifestato fuori che si può comprendere di più di se stessi; ma la circolarità sottolinea anche il fluire degli eventi i quali si susseguono indipendentemente dalla volontà dell’individuo e vanno pertanto accettati, mai subìti nel senso più passivo del termine, per essere trasformati in nuove e impensate opportunità.

Cristiano Capez va però oltre la semplice arte gestuale poiché mescola ai colori acrilici materiali inusali, quasi nel suo processo di comunicatività creativa avesse bisogno di andare al di fuori di ogni schema, di rompere gli argini di ciò che limiterebbe la sua impulsività trasformando il gesto pittorico in linguaggio attraverso cui dare voce a ciò che fluttua dentro di sé.

L’opera Ferita è forse la più suggestivamente personale e legata al percorso dell’artista, che è stato costretto a superare un’infermità a seguito di cui ha dovuto rinunciare a dipingere a causa dell’impossibilità di utilizzare la mano sinistra, sua parte dominante poiché mancino; dopo qualche tempo però non si è lasciato fermare dall’ostacolo e ha iniziato a realizzare le sue opere con la destra, incrementando così l’irrazionalità e l’impulsività del suo tratto che di conseguenza è divenuto forse persino più incisivo. Il turchese intenso di questa tela costituisce dunque la spiritualità e il potere rigenerante necessario a superare una difficoltà inattesa quanto destabilizzante, mentre il rosso corrisponde al dolore provato in maniera intensa e improvvisa che poi però viene circondato, quasi inglobato dalla tranquillità della forza interiore che mostra la compiutezza nella perfezione del cerchio. In qualche modo Cristiano Capez sembra suggerire che a volte è necessario attraversare il buio per scoprire la necessità della luce andandola così a cercare all’interno di sé piuttosto che darla per scontata.

Precious Life sembra essere pertanto la naturale esaltazione proprio di questo concetto, di quello sguardo inedito nei confronti dell’esistenza che molto spesso fuoriesce a seguito di un frangente complesso in cui tutte le certezze sembrano sgretolarsi sotto i piedi, quasi a sottolineare quanto in fondo l’essere umano sia di passaggio in un mondo che corre veloce e che gli sopravvive, pertanto l’unico approccio possibile e consapevole è quello di guardare la luce, in questa tela posta al centro come costituisse una guida irrinunciabile e circondata dall’ombra che è simbolo dell’incognito che non può essere arrestato bensì solo attraversato. Le macchie rosse evocano la passione, le emozioni, i sentimenti che inevitabilmente appartengono all’uomo e che troppo spesso vengono messe in secondo piano rispetto al pragmatismo e all’iperrazionalità della società contemporanea; le colate d’oro rappresentano la preziosità del lampo di esistenza che è gli concesso di attraversare e che non può che essere vissuto nella pienezza più totale.

L’opera Brain Storm è al contrario una presa di coscienza, una necessità di chiamare in campo la razionalità per svolgere la matassa dei pensieri che sembrano accumularsi nella mente e che senza essere lasciati affiorare non riescono a trovare la chiarezza di cui hanno bisogno; ecco perché anche qui l’approccio pittorico è istintivo, la gestualità cerca le tonalità più rigorose come il bianco, il nero e il rosso, predominanti sulla circolarità del supporto in tela, pur necessitando di espellere fuori tutto ciò che fino a un istante prima non trovava il modo di liberarsi. Il messaggio di Cristiano Capez è dunque quello di porsi sempre in posizione di ascolto di tutto ciò che appartiene al mondo interiore, sia esso puramente emozionale oppure anche legato al lato più logico, ma di lasciare che sia l’istinto a fare da mediatore perché senza la tempesta non può esservi la quiete, senza il disordine non può sopraggiungere l’ordine e l’equilibrio che se ne genera.

Stucco, inchiostro, colla, caffè, pasta materica, vetro sono i materiali che l’artista fonde ai colori per rendere più concreto il suo linguaggio artistico, come a voler ancora una volta sottolineare l’importanza di accogliere entrambe le parti dell’essenza umana, quella più fluida e ariosa delle sensazioni e quella più stabile di una mente che però non deve predominare in maniera assoluta. Cristiano Capez ha al suo attivo la partecipazione a mostre collettive in Italia e all’estero durante le quali riceve consensi dal pubblico e dagli addetti ai lavori per l’impatto emozionale delle sue tele.

Cristiano Capez, when Abstract Expressionism becomes pure emanation of interiority

The creative attitude always constitutes an opportunity to release those sensations that cannot escape into everyday, rational existence, thus becoming for many artists a substitute language, a journey through images within that sensitive, instinctive dimension that only materialises on canvas; this is all the more true the closer one gets to informal language since it is precisely in the dimension of total abandonment of visually known reality in order to recognize or narrate which logic would come into play that expressive spontaneity can absolutely predominate, letting flow emotions which need to manifest themselves in an immediate and genuine way. The artist I am going to tell you about today has, over the course of time, found in the very universe of non-form the style most akin to his own nature, and also that by virtue of which all the unconscious that has witnessed the circumstances and events of existence can find a voice through the enchantment of colour.

Renouncing subjectivity and the reproduction of the observed was the main characteristic of the abstractionist movements of the first two decades of the 20th century, as the main aim of the masters of De Stijl, Suprematism, Constructivism and Geometric Abstractionism was to affirm how pure the plastic gesture was and how it was superior to any attempt at imitation or substitution made by new technological means such as photography. Giving life to a language that could only be generated by the creative act was at that moment the solution to the revolution that made landscapes and pictorial portraits outdated, even from the point of view of more accessible costs, by technological discoveries. Despite the success of the idea, and in spite of the deepening and continuation of the logical line of Spatialism, of which Lucio Fontana and Enrico Castellani were great exponents, towards the end of the 1940s began to appear a profound fracture within Informal Art, because after the end of the two world wars, the interiority of the artists needed to get back in touch with their own spontaneity, to let all the pain and suffering that their eyes and souls carried tattooed inside them spread outwards.

This new turning point in Abstract Art saw the birth of Materic Informalism, the greatest exponents of which were Alberto Burri and Antoni Tapìes, who modelled manufacturing waste by adapting it to their feelings and transforming it into essential elements of their works, and of Abstract Expressionism, which, on the contrary, totally freed instinct by introducing a further element into painting, action, which thus became a parallel and indispensable dimension alongside the two-dimensionality of canvases. Jackson Pollock‘s Action Painting shook the American cultural world above all by virtue of the complete emotionality and impulsiveness with which he produced artworks that were incomprehensible from a rational point of view and yet incredibly clear from that of expressive force; but also Mark Rothko‘s and Elen Frankenthaler‘s Colour Field, despite the calmness of the resulting effect, was a fusion of meditation and instinctive act unfiltered by logic, just as Frank Kline‘s sign painting emphasised the importance of entering into direct connection with those unexpressed thoughts, the hidden emotions, such as anger and impetuosity, that pressed to come out and communicate with the outside world. Kline‘s agitated sign was taken up and enriched with the presence of colour by the Italian Emilio Vedova whose works are considered one of the greatest expressions of Action Painting because the act of execution was an extension of his feeling in its most instinctive state.

The Venetian artist Cristiano Capez came to Abstract Expressionism after a completely different kind of research dominated by geometricity that can be traced back to the first decades of the 20th century, in fact his early works had a cubist and futurist structure; in the course of time, however, he realised that his creative nature needed to free itself from rules in order to find a dimension in which the gesture cannot and must not be mediated by an analytical pause, rather it needs to abandon all schemes in order to imprint on the canvas only the purity of a multifaceted feeling that is declined on the basis of the events and circumstances that occur in his existence. The chromatic range is therefore intense and overwhelming, because in the inner sphere there can be no half-tones, rather the interaction of strong emotions that dialogue with each other in a confused and agitated manner and only through the action of painting can each find its own channel that acts as a frame or as an element of rupture of the others; the act of painting, understood as Action Painting, is functional for Cristiano Capez to immerse himself in the irrational and unconscious world of pure externisation, without thinking or foreseeing what the reaction of the viewer might be, because in the cathartic moment of creative realisation, all that counts is the profound connection between feeling and the plastic gesture that becomes an extension of the self. Many artworks are concentric in shape, probably to emphasise the sense of completion that follows the phase of inner liberation, because after all, it is only in the balance between what is inside and what is usually manifested outside that one can understand more about oneself; but the circularity also emphasises the flow of events that follow one another independently of the individual’s will and must therefore be accepted, never suffered in the most passive sense of the term, to be transformed into new and unexpected opportunities. Cristiano Capez, however, goes beyond simple gestural art as he mixes acrylic colours with unusual materials, almost as if in his process of creative communicativeness he needed to go outside any scheme, to break the banks of what would limit his impulsiveness by transforming the pictorial gesture into a language through which to give voice to what floats within himself. The painting Ferita (Wound) is perhaps the most evocatively personal and linked to the artist’s path, as he was forced to overcome an infirmity as a result of which he had to give up painting due to the impossibility of using his left hand, his dominant part as a left-handed person. After some time, however, he did not let this obstacle stop him and began to paint with his right hand, thus increasing the irrationality and impulsiveness of his stroke, which consequently became perhaps even more incisive.

The intense turquoise of this canvas therefore constitutes spirituality and the regenerating power needed to overcome an unexpected and destabilising difficulty, while the red corresponds to the pain experienced in an intense and sudden manner, which is then surrounded, almost encompassed by the tranquillity of the inner strength that shows fulfilment in the perfection of the circle. Somehow Cristiano Capez seems to suggest that sometimes it is necessary to go through darkness to discover the need for light, thus searching for it within oneself rather than taking it for granted. Precious Life therefore seems to be the natural exaltation of precisely this concept, of that unprecedented gaze towards existence that very often emerges following a complex juncture in which all certainties seem to crumble underfoot, almost as if to emphasise how fundamentally the human being is passing through a world that runs fast and survives him, therefore the only possible and conscious approach is to look at the light, in this canvas placed in the centre as if it were an indispensable guide and surrounded by the shadow that is a symbol of the unknown which cannot be stopped but only crossed. The red spots evoke the passion, the emotions, the feelings that inevitably belong to man and that are all too often overshadowed by the pragmatism and hyper-rationality of contemporary society; the gold casts represent the preciousness of the flash of existence that he is allowed to pass through and that can only be experienced in the fullest sense.

The painting Brain Storm is, on the contrary, an awareness, a need to call into play rationality to unravel the skein of thoughts that seem to accumulate in the mind and that, without being allowed to surface, cannot find the clarity they need; this is why the pictorial approach here is also instinctive, the gestural expressiveness seeks out the most rigorous tones such as white, black and red, predominant on the circularity of the canvas support, while at the same time needing to expel out everything that until a moment before could not find a way to free itself. Cristiano Capez‘s message is therefore to always place oneself in a position of listening to everything that belongs to the inner world, whether it be purely emotional or also linked to the more logical side, but to let instinct be the mediator because without the storm there can be no calm, without the disorder there can be no order and the balance that is generated. Stucco, ink, glue, coffee, material paste and glass are the materials that the artist blends with colours to make his artistic language more concrete, as if to once again emphasise the importance of accommodating both sides of the human essence, the more fluid and airy side of sensations and the more stable part of a mind that, however, must not predominate absolutely. Cristiano Capez has to his credit the participation in group exhibitions in Italy and abroad, during which he has received acclaim from the public and insiders for the emotional impact of his canvases.