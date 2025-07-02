I volti iconici di Enrico Tubertini, quando il Digitale diventa strumento per elaborazioni Pop

La capacità di osservare il mondo attraverso una lente colorata in virtù della quale mettere in evidenza la piacevolezza della vivacità e della possibilità di far fuoriuscire la piacevolezza dell’esistenza in ogni piccola sfaccettatura, è caratteristica di alcuni autori che hanno la necessità di andare oltre la contingenza per spingersi verso la dimensione dell’immaginazione, del sogno, del talento di considerare le sfaccettature caleidoscopiche di tutto ciò che ruota intorno all’individuo e che proprio grazie ai colori amplificati ed esaltati assume una forma e una connotazione più affascinante e coinvolgente. L’artista di cui vi racconterò oggi sceglie esattamente questo percorso espressivo mescolando un mezzo innovativo alla tradizione espressiva più briosa e divertente del secolo scorso.

Quando intorno alla metà del Novecento, e subito dopo la fine del secondo conflitto mondiale la società ritrovò fiducia nel futuro e cominciò a emergere l’ottimismo per il nascere di un benessere esteso alla classe media, nacque una corrente artistica che scelse di rivolgersi esattamente a quel nuovo pubblico, non così colto da comprendere l’arte nella sua veste più tradizionale o più intellettuale, come nel caso di tutta l’Arte Informale e Astratta dei primi decenni del secolo, ma abbastanza facoltoso da potersi permettere di acquistare la bellezza di un dipinto o di una scultura. La soluzione fu quella di trovare un linguaggio che parlasse a quella nuova classe sociale in modo comprensibile, trovando riferimenti tra tutto ciò che costituiva la quotidianità e che incontrava l’interesse del nuovo pubblico, come le icone del cinema, il mondo dei fumetti, i simboli del consumismo e delle abitudini costruite su inediti interessi legati al benessere.

La Pop Art divenne così simbolo di un’epoca in cui il dolore e la paura erano alle spalle e si poteva pensare a costruire un mondo piacevole, divertente e pieno di possibilità che si concretizzavano con la dimensione ludica del tempo libero; le icone di Andy Warhol, i personaggi su sfondi puntinati di Roy Lichtenstein, i temi sociali di Robert Rauschenberg e i collage domestici di Richard Hamilton, segnarono l’inizio di un nuovo modo di fare arte, dove le influenze tecniche del Dadaismo si fondevano con l’esigenza di parlare direttamente al grande pubblico. Ma quell’epoca vide anche la nascita di nuovi mezzi esecutivi, nel processo produttivo, come nel caso delle serigrafie di Warhol che diedero di fatto inizio alla stagione della commercializzazione in serie dell’arte, ripresa nell’ottica del merchandising anche dallo Street-Pop artist Keith Haring, sia dal punto di vista creativo poiché fu proprio intorno agli anni Cinquanta che vide la luce la Computer Art grazie all’intuizione di due non-artisti, Ben Laposky e Manfred Frank, che fu la base di un’evoluzione veloce e sfaccettata che ha trovato costantemente nuove applicazioni e personalizzazioni sulla base dell’intuito creativo e dell’interpretazione di ciascun autore.

Dai frattali dei creatori della Computer Art, alle modificazioni grafiche dell’attuale Digital Art, le opzioni si sono moltiplicate tanto quanto le possibilità generate dai nuovi apparati fotografici, anch’essi digitali, che permettono miglioramenti o trasformazioni stimolando la fantasia e la creatività, e dando la possibilità di mescolare, allo stesso modo in cui nel passato è stato fatto dall’Arts and Crafts e con un risultato visivo completamente diverso dalla Bauhaus, dal Dadaismo e dal Surrealismo, diversi mezzi per dare vita a un tipo di arte in cui la contaminazione e la sinergia diviene la base di sperimentazioni in grado di tracciare nuove linee guida. L’artista bolognese Enrico Tubertini è in tal senso un contaminatore, una personalità eclettica necessitante di fondere insieme non solo le sue diverse anime, quella di fotografo e di filmaker e quella di artista, ma anche tecniche diverse tra loro che vanno a generare un linguaggio fresco, legato alla filosofia della Pop Art e alle infinite possibilità dell’Arte Digitale, introducendo poi in alcuni casi persino l’apporto materico.

1 Kissmagritte (Collezione Baci) – trasmutografia, arte digitale su tela con resina, 90x65cm

Inoltre in qualche modo il suo approccio è quello di un ricercatore, di forme ma anche della storia appartenente ai personaggi che desidera rendere protagonisti delle sue personografie, in cui la sua attitudine alla vivacità cromatica si associa alla passione per il cinema andando così a dare vita a veri e propri film immobili in cui il mondo professionale, familiare, sentimentale del soggetto si svela agli occhi dell’osservatore all’interno di un’immagine principale da riempire con tutti quei frammenti di vita.

2 Audrey – personografia, arte digitale su tela, 100x100cm

In qualche modo Enrico Tubertini trasforma la tecnica del collage tipica di Rauschenberg e di Hamilton facendo del Digitale il mezzo con cui preparare i tasselli pregni di storie in fotogrammi, ma associandole e posizionandole all’interno della composizione con lo stesso approccio artigianale, si potrebbe dire manuale se non fosse un ossimoro parlando di Digital Art, delle composizioni di Rauschenberg dove ogni elemento aveva un suo senso nel contesto dell’opera generale. L’aspetto finale delle opere di Enrico Tubertini è dunque fortemente Pop in virtù della gamma cromatica vivace, della scelta di immortalare personaggi iconici che hanno scritto la storia del cinema, dell’arte e della scienza, ma con uno spiccato desiderio di raccontare anche tutto ciò che ha condotto quelle icone a diventare eterne in virtù della loro personalità e della loro storia. La personografia Marylin

3 Marylin – personografia, arte digitale su tela, 100x100cm

ritrae uno dei miti del cinema degli anni Cinquanta, Marylin Monroe, in una delle sue immagini forse meno caratteristiche ma immensamente più vere e umane, in cui la diva lascia il posto alle emozioni della persona, di un individuo fragile proprio forse a causa della sua incredibile bellezza; Enrico Tubertini compie un vero e proprio viaggio all’interno della personalità delicata eppure forte e determinata di una donna che ha saputo combattere per consolidare il suo successo, che in qualche modo è stata pioniera di un’apertura ai diritti delle attrici di scegliere i propri ruoli, che è stata idolatrata e amata ma che ha percepito costantemente la mancanza di quell’amore totale e completo di cui aveva bisogno e che probabilmente le sfuggiva a causa del rifiuto della madre. I tasselli della sua vita si svelano uno a uno sotto gli occhi del fruitore che inizialmente viene conquistato dall’impatto generale ma poi scopre tutto ciò che è contenuto all’interno compiendo un viaggio affascinante accompagnato dall’approfondimento dell’autore. In Albert

4 Albert – personografia, arte digitale su tela, 100x100cm

Enrico Tubertini mescola una delle espressioni del grande genio del Ventesimo secolo, uno scatto del fotografo Arthur Sasse, all’affascinante storia di un intellettuale che ha saputo sempre essere umano, divertente, ostinatamente determinato a scontrarsi persino con i suoi colleghi e con il mondo scientifico dell’epoca pur di affermare le sue teorie. Nell’opera è possibile percorrere quel cammino che lo ha condotto verso il riconoscimento internazionale ma anche la sua vita personale, il suo carattere allegro e gioviale in virtù del quale sapeva divertirsi e osservare la realtà da un punto di vista meno scientifico e più filosofico; ogni tessera modificata con le forme colorate di Tubertini va a comporre il puzzle dell’esistenza di una personalità dall’approccio semplice e divertito nei confronti della vita. Frida

5 Frida – personografia, arte digitale su tela, 100x100cm

a sua volta mette in evidenza una delle raffigurazioni più note della celeberrima pittrice, quella in cui sembra scrutare il mondo intorno a sé con la stessa intensità e resilienza con cui ha combattuto il dolore di una condizione da cui non si è lasciata sopraffare, utilizzando la sua parziale disabilità per liberare una vocazione artistica che le ha permesso di conoscere, e amare per l’eternità, il suo Diego Rivera. La personografia è un’immersione nella vita artistica e personale della donna che si dispiega davanti all’osservatore coinvolgendolo con l’intensità dell’immagine principale e attraendolo in quei dettagli sussurrati e ricchi di segreti e di particolari poco conosciuti. Per quanto riguarda invece le trasmutografie, suddivise in collezioni pittoriche sulla base del tema che le accomuna, in questo caso l’aspetto visivo è differente poiché le forme colorate di Enrico Tubertini vengono ampliate, mescolate tra loro, modificando e personalizzando le immagini originarie, a volte fondendo parti diverse a formare un’opera composta dove il digitale è il mezzo di esecuzione ma in cui poi segue il gesto pittorico vero e proprio con l’apporto della resina, non lasciata cadere in un’unica colata specchiante bensì apposte solo in alcuni punti specifici sulla base del senso che l’autore desidera infondere a un dettaglio piuttosto che a un altro, andando a cercare la terza dimensione attraverso parti lucide e dall’aspetto ceramico alternate ad altre bidimensionali, come nel caso del Pesciotto solare,

6 Pesciotto solare – trasmutografia, arte digitale su tela con resina, 70x70x3cm Collezione privata

appartenente alla collezione Positano, in cui la parte che richiama i disegni tipici delle piastrelle della località della Costiera Amalfitana è evidenziata dalla presenza della resina e dunque più in rilievo rispetto ad altre parti della tela, richiamando appunto l’effetto delle ceramiche a cui si riferisce. I colori sono ovviamente quelli allegri e vivaci della costa ed evocano le atmosfere divertenti e spensierate di quei luoghi.

7 Mickey + dollaro (Collezione Warhol) – trasmutografia, arte digitale su tela con resina, 55x100cm

Enrico Tubertini ha al suo attivo la partecipazione a mostre collettive e fiere in Italia e all’estero – Parma, Roma, Milano, Firenze, Parigi, Lisbona, Eggdal (Norvegia), Copenhagen, Vienna, Budapest, Bruxelles – e mostre personali a Roma, Bologna, Terni, Faenza; le sue opere fanno parte di collezioni private e di spazi museali in Italia e in Europa.

Enrico Tubertini’s iconic faces, when Digital becomes a tool for Pop elaborations

The ability to observe the world through a coloured lens by virtue of which to highlight the pleasantness of liveliness and the possibility of bringing out the pleasantness of existence in every little facet, is characteristic of some authors who have the need to go beyond contingency to push themselves towards the dimension of imagination, of dreams, of the talent to consider the kaleidoscopic facets of everything that revolves around the individual and that precisely thanks to the amplified and exalted colours takes on a more fascinating and engaging form and connotation. The artist I am going to tell you about today chooses exactly this expressive path, mixing an innovative medium with the most vivacious and entertaining expressive tradition of the last century.

When around the middle of the 20th century, and immediately after the end of the Second World War, society regained confidence in the future and began to emerge optimism began for the birth of a prosperity extended to the middle class, was born an artistic current that chose to address exactly that new public, not so cultured as to understand art in its more traditional or more intellectual guise, as in the case of all the Informal and Abstract Art of the first decades of the century, but wealthy enough to be able to afford to buy the beauty of a painting or sculpture. The solution was to find a language that spoke to that new social class in an understandable way, finding references among everything that constituted the everyday and that met the interest of the new public, such as the icons of the cinema, the world of comics, the symbols of consumerism and habits built on unprecedented wealth-related interests. Pop Art thus became a symbol of an era in which pain and fear were behind and it was possible to think about building a world that was pleasant, fun and full of possibilities that were realised through the playful dimension of free time. Andy Warhol‘s icons, Roy Lichtenstein‘s characters on dotted backgrounds, Robert Rauschenberg‘s social themes and Richard Hamilton‘s domestic collages marked the beginning of a new way of making art, where the technical influences of Dadaism merged with the need to speak directly to the general public. But that era also saw the birth of new means of execution, both in the production process, as in the case of Warhol‘s silk-screen prints which effectively started the season of the mass marketing of art, also taken up in terms of merchandising by the Street-Pop artist Keith Haring, and from a creative point of view since it was around the 1950s that Computer Art saw the light of day thanks to the intuition of two non-artists, Ben Laposky and Manfred Frank, which was the basis of a fast and multifaceted evolution that has constantly found new applications and customisations based on the creative intuition and interpretation of each author.

From the fractals of the creators of Computer Art, to the graphic modifications of the current Digital Art, the options have multiplied as much as the possibilities generated by the new photographic apparatuses, also digital, which allow improvements or transformations stimulating the imagination and creativity, and giving the possibility of mixing, in the same way in which it was done in the past by Arts and Crafts and in a completely visual different result by Bauhaus, Dadaism and Surrealism, different means to give life to a type of art in which contamination and synergy become the basis of experiments capable of tracing new guidelines. The Bolognese artist Enrico Tubertini is in this sense a contaminator, an eclectic personality who needs to fuse together not only his different souls, that of a photographer and filmmaker and that of an artist, but also different techniques that generate a fresh language, linked to the philosophy of Pop Art and to the infinite possibilities of Digital Art, even introducing in some cases the contribution of matter. Moreover in some way his approach is that of a researcher, of forms but also of the history belonging to the characters he wishes to make the protagonists of his personographies, in which his aptitude for chromatic vivacity is associated with his passion for cinema, thus going on to give life to real still films in which the professional, family, sentimental world of the subject is revealed to the eyes of the observer within a main image to be filled with all those fragments of life. In some way, Enrico Tubertini transforms the collage technique typical of Rauschenberg and Hamilton by making Digital Art the medium with which to prepare the fragments full of stories in photograms, but associating and positioning them within the composition with the same artisanal approach, one could say manually if it were not an oxymoron when speaking of Digital Art, of Rauschenberg‘s compositions where each element had its own meaning in the context of the overall work.

The final aspect of Enrico Tubertini‘s works is therefore strongly Pop by virtue of the lively chromatic range, of the choice to immortalize iconic characters who have written the history of cinema, art and science, but with a strong desire to also tell everything that led those icons to become eternal by virtue of their personality and their history. The personography Marylin portrays one of the film legends of the 1950s, Marylin Monroe, in one of her images that is perhaps less characteristic but immensely truer and more human, in which the diva gives way to the emotions of the person, of a fragile individual, perhaps because of her incredible beauty; Enrico Tubertini takes a real journey inside the delicate yet strong and determined personality of a woman who fought to consolidate her success, who in some ways pioneered an opening to the rights of actresses to choose their own roles, who was idolised and loved but who constantly felt the lack of that total and complete love that she needed and that probably eluded her due to her mother’s rejection. The pieces of her life unravel one by one before the eyes of the viewer who is initially captivated by the general impact but then discovers all that is contained within, making a fascinating journey accompanied by the author’s in-depth study.

In Albert Enrico Tubertini mixes one of the expressions of the great genius of the 20th century, a shot by photographer Arthur Sasse, with the fascinating story of an intellectual who always knew how to be human, funny, stubbornly determined to clash even with his colleagues and the scientific world of the time in order to affirm his theories. In the artwork, it is possible to follow the path that led him to international recognition, but also his personal life, his cheerful and jovial character by virtue of which he knew how to have fun and observe reality from a less scientific and more philosophical point of view; each tile modified with Tubertini‘s colourful shapes goes to make up the puzzle of the existence of a personality with a simple and amused approach to life. Frida in turn highlights one of the best-known portrayals of the celebrated painter, one in which she seems to scan the world around her with the same intensity and resilience with which she fought the pain of a condition she did not allow herself to be overwhelmed by, using her partial disability to release an artistic vocation that allowed her to get to know, and love for eternity, her Diego Rivera. The personography is an immersion in the woman’s artistic and personal life that unfolds before the observer, involving him with the intensity of the main image and drawing him into those whispered details full of secrets and little-known details.

On the other hand, with regard to the transmutographies, which are divided into pictorial collections on the basis of the theme that unites them, in this case the visual aspect is different as Enrico Tubertini‘s coloured forms are enlarged, mixed together, modifying and personalising the original images, sometimes merging different parts to form a composite work where the digital is the medium of execution but in which the actual pictorial gesture then follows with the contribution of resin, not dropped in a single mirrored casting but only applied in certain specific points on the basis of the sense that the author wishes to instil in one detail rather than another, seeking the third dimension by alternating shiny and ceramic-looking parts with two-dimensional ones, as in the case of the Pesciotto solare, belonging to the Positano collection, in which the part recalling the typical designs of the tiles of the Amalfi Coast location is highlighted by the presence of resin and therefore more in relief than other parts of the canvas, recalling precisely the effect of the ceramics to which it refers. The colours are obviously the cheerful and bright ones of the coast and evoke the fun and carefree atmospheres of those places. Enrico Tubertini has taken part in group exhibitions and fairs in Italy and abroad – Parma, Rome, Milan, Florence, Paris, Lisbon, Eggdal (Norway), Copenhagen, Vienna, Budapest, Brussels – and personal exhibitions in Rome, Bologna, Terni, Faenza; his artworks are part of private collections and museum spaces in Italy and Europe.