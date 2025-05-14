Tra Futurismo e Cubismo Orfico le visioni oniriche di Valentina Di Prima

L’arte contemporanea ha l’inedito privilegio di attingere agli stili del passato per riadattarli e assecondarli alla natura espressiva di ciascun autore del presente, trasformando letteralmente alcune delle linee guida spogliandole del loro scopo iniziale, o dalle caratteristiche più identificative per renderle affini alla poetica e alla filosofia necessarie a un artista per manifestare la sua vera essenza. Questa tendenza appare particolarmente evidente in tutti quei linguaggi espressivi che avevano schemi più rigorosi e che alla loro nascita avevano significati legati al momento storico in cui sono nati ma il cui fascino può essere adattato a una società mutata dando così loro una nuova vita e un rinnovato impulso narrativo. La protagonista di oggi sceglie un approccio stilistico decisamente particolare e identificativo per mostrare all’osservatore il suo mondo fatto di ricordi, di emozioni e di sogni nostalgici di un vissuto sempre pieno dei colori più vivaci della vita.

I primi anni del Ventesimo secolo sono stati caratterizzati, dal punto di vista artistico, da una spinta innovativa che condusse gli autori di quel periodo a cercare modi diversi di esprimere la propria creatività, soprattutto perché le vecchie e superate regole accademiche non erano più al passo con la velocità dei tempi e del progresso che stava investendo l’intero continente europeo e occidentale. Le avanguardie determinarono così un cambio di passo, un distacco totale dalle gabbie espressive precedenti trovando il coraggio di fornire un inedito punto di vista sulla pittura e la scultura. Il Cubismo basò tutta la sua ricerca su una scomposizione totale dell’immagine osservata, traendo spunto dai primi movimenti di frammentazione del colore di fine Ottocento ma enfatizzando notevolmente l’aspetto divisivo geometrizzandolo; lo studio di Pablo Picasso e George Braques si focalizzò sulla contemporaneità bidimensionale del punto di vista, mettendo sullo stesso piano ciò che nella pittura tradizionale era affidato alla prospettiva e alla profondità. L’effetto sui salotti culturali fu scioccante eppure quel nuovo approccio pittorico non poté non conquistare per la sua originalità e modernità; i toni delle opere erano prevalentemente terrosi, a volte bicromi e netti altre invece più sfumati, ma a predominare era sempre la scomposizione geometrica dei soggetti immortalati. Contemporaneamente in Italia vide la luce un movimento, il Futurismo, che pur facendo proprio il tema della frammentazione aveva un intento finale differente, quello cioè di introdurre nelle tele la sensazione del movimento, della velocità e soprattutto dell’ottimismo verso il futuro che in quegli anni si respirava; quest’ultimo fu il motivo per il quale le opere di Umberto Boccioni, Giacomo Balla, Filippo Tommaso Marinetti e Fortunato Depero erano contraddistinte da tonalità accese, vivaci, multicromatiche come se lo sguardo fosse davanti a un caleidoscopio in costante mutamento. Sulla scia della positività futurista anche il cubismo subì delle modificazioni, in particolar modo nell’interpretazione dei coniugi Robert e Sonia Delaunay le cui opere erano piene di tonalità vitali e piene, le immagini erano più comprensibili perché la scomposizione non era più estrema come nelle tele di Picasso bensì voleva recuperare quell’immediatezza intuitiva lasciando la scomposizione e l’introduzione delle linee curve e sinuose ad alcuni dettagli che però definivano il senso generale della narrazione alleggerendo e rendendo più accattivanti le atmosfere descritte. Dunque mentre alcuni movimenti contemporanei si concentravano sulla psiche umana e sulla dimensione onirica, come nel caso del Surrealismo e della Metafisica, il Futurismo e il Cubismo Orfico curarono l’aspetto estetico, dinamico e positivo di un vivere con ottimismo quei primi decenni del nuovo secolo.

L’artista romana Valentina Di Prima, crea letteralmente un ponte creativo tra i due movimenti, il Futurismo e il Cubismo Orfico, adattandoli però alla sua sensibilità espressiva, alla sua forte connessione con le energie appartenenti all’anima che non possono fare a meno di comunicare con quelle esterne e universali in virtù delle quali vibrano ed evolvono. In qualche modo la manifestazione interiore che appartiene alle sue tele può essere ricondotta a una fusione tra sensazione onirica del Surrealismo Metafisico e congiunzione con tutto il significante che corre al di sotto del visibile vicino alla poetica del Simbolismo. Tuttavia in Valentina Di Prima scompare la componente misterica ed enigmatica delle succitate correnti pittoriche ed emerge invece la morbidezza della positività, della capacità di ascolto dei momenti vissuti, dell’emozionalità risvegliata dai frammenti di quotidianità, resa straordinaria dallo sguardo dell’artista, che si traduce sulla tela in tonalità vivide e intense, sempre ammantate dalla positività generata dall’anima. Persino nel momento in cui ricorda frammenti della sua vita e del suo passato, non emerge mai la malinconia per ciò che è stato perso e non tornerà, piuttosto a prevalere è la nostalgia positiva, quella capacità di rivedere, come avendole davanti agli occhi, le situazioni che hanno saputo scaldarle il cuore rievocando pensieri piacevoli e pieni di poesia.

Le sue visioni oniriche appartengono pertanto alla dimensione dell’intuizione spirituale, della consapevolezza che ogni cosa, animata e inanimata, abbia un senso e una vita segreta completamente diversa, più profonda e intensa di quanto non appaia all’approccio pragmatico che sembra essere divenuto caratteristica del vivere attuale. La suddivisione di impronta futurista diviene così non più espressione di dinamismo della società e del rapido progresso, piuttosto è eco amplificato di tutte le emozioni che si sprigionano dall’individuo mescolandosi con un intorno ricettivo e pronto a modificare la sua atmosfera sulla base dell’energia irradiata; ecco dunque che un albero diventa scrigno di ricordi fanciulleschi di Valentina Di Prima, come al suo interno vi fosse un luogo, che entra in altro luogo, e poi in un altro ancora in cui la bambina in primo piano, forse una sé di molti anni fa, sembra a invitare a entrare.

Questa tela è intitolata Oltre l’albero, e l’autrice sembra sottintendere quanto un semplice elemento della natura possa condurre la memoria verso una semplicità e un’immediatezza appartenenti all’età in cui tutto era una scoperta, in cui a prevalere erano la gioia e l’allegria della spensieratezza e l’amore verso luoghi familiari ma ricordati come se fossero magici per le sensazioni che sanno trasmettere malgrado il passare degli anni.

L’opera Dentro è invece una celebrazione della ricchezza dell’essenza femminile, quella fragilità che appartiene alla sua natura, e sottolineata da Valentina Di Prima con il lato dorato sulla sinistra del volto; l’oro è solcato da crepe scure, a rappresentare tutte quelle piccole e grandi ferite che quotidianamente vanno a solcare la preziosità di un’essenza sensibile senza tuttavia riuscire a intaccarne la forza interiore e il coraggio. E sono esattamente queste due caratteristiche a emergere dall’occhio della ragazza, quasi fosse determinata a lasciar entrare nel suo mondo, quello più morbido e leggero alla sua destra, solo chi merita di poter oltrepassare quella soglia che ha messo tra il sé esteriore e quello più profondo e intimo. Dall’altra parte infatti a sprigionarsi è tutta la capacità lirica di lasciare che le emozioni e l’anima si sollevino verso la loro naturale direzione, quella più alta dell’arricchimento di se stessa e anche di chi ha il privilegio di entrare in quello scrigno segreto.

Il dipinto 880 è forse quello che presenta tratti più tradizionalmente futuristi poiché la moto rappresentata è già di per sé simbolo di velocità e di movimento, sebbene in questo caso l’opera abbia una valenza personale nel mondo di Valentina Di Prima, in quanto è una dedica al fratello che qualche anno fa durante una gara ha avuto un incidente; il dipinto è stato eseguito per festeggiare il suo ritorno in sella ed effettivamente la gamma cromatica emana la felicità e l’entusiasmo provate da entrambi in quel momento di rinascita. Il dinamismo insito nell’immagine rappresentata si unisce a quel fluire emozionale e spirituale appartenente a chiunque abbia il privilegio, e il coraggio, di fare ciò che ama davvero generando un perfetto equilibrio tra desiderio e realizzazione attraverso cui è possibile raggiungere la felicità, non quella straordinaria che la maggior parte delle persone si aspetta bensì quella ordinaria che è la base stessa di un’esistenza appagante.

Il dipinto Notte al lago è più vicina invece al Cubismo Orfico perché la sinuosità della parte inferiore della tela, che rappresenta il lago, sembra quasi entrare in contrasto con quella più geometrica della montagna e del cielo notturno; in realtà la morbidezza dell’uno ha bisogno della solidità protettiva dell’altro e l’armonia che ne scaturisce, complici anche le tonalità sfaccettate e poliedriche, riesce a colpire lo sguardo come anche le corde interiori dell’osservatore che se ne sente rapito e conquistato per il senso di pace che ne riceve.

Valentina Di Prima, architetto nel settore del recupero edilizio nel settore dell’Edilizia Residenziale Pubblica, come artista ha al suo attivo la partecipazione alla fiera Vernice Art Fair di Forlì nel 2025, alla mostra collettiva Sguardi Sostenibili – l’arte nel cambiamento nel 2024 presso Banca Generali Private a Roma, e la mostra Perché Donna in Toscana. Dal 2024 partecipa come ospite alle esposizioni dell’Associazione Cento Pittori via Margutta.

Email: valentinadiprima1977@gmail.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/klaus.tolomeo.9

Instagram: www.instagram.com/tolomeo_77/

Between Futurism and Cubism Orphic the dreamlike visions by Valentina Di Prima

Contemporary art has the unprecedented privilege of drawing on the styles of the past in order to readapt and indulge them to the expressive nature of each author of the present, literally transforming some of the guidelines by stripping them of their initial purpose, or of their most identifying characteristics in order to make them akin to the poetics and philosophy necessary for an artist to manifest his true essence. This tendency is particularly evident in all those expressive languages that had more rigorous schemes and that at their birth had meanings linked to the historical moment in which they were born, but whose appeal can be adapted to a changed society, thus giving them a new life and a renewed narrative impulse. Today’s protagonist chooses a very particular and identifying stylistic approach to show the observer her world made up of memories, emotions and nostalgic dreams of a life always full of life’s brightest colours.

The early years of the 20th century were characterised, from an artistic point of view, by an innovative drive that led the artists of that period to seek different ways of expressing their creativity, especially because the old and outdated academic rules were no longer keeping pace with the speed of the times and the progress that was sweeping the entire European and western continent. The avant-gardes thus brought about a change of pace, a total detachment from the previous cages of expression by finding the courage to provide an unprecedented perspective on painting and sculpture. Cubism based all its research on a total decomposition of the observed image, taking its cue from the early colour fragmentation movements of the late 19th century but greatly emphasising the divisive aspect by geometricalising it; Pablo Picasso‘s and George Braques‘ study focused on the contemporary two-dimensionality of the point of view, putting on the same level what in traditional painting was entrusted to perspective and depth. The effect on cultural salons was shocking, yet this new pictorial approach could not fail to win them over with its originality and modernity; the tones of the artworks were predominantly earthy, sometimes two-coloured and sharp, at other times more blurred, but the geometric decomposition of the subjects immortalised was always predominant.

At the same time in Italy saw the light a movement, the Futurism that, while adopting the theme of fragmentation, had a different final intent, namely to introduce into canvases the sensation of movement, speed and above all optimism towards the future that was in the air at the time; this was the reason why the paintings of Umberto Boccioni, Giacomo Balla, Filippo Tommaso Marinetti and Fortunato Depero were characterised by bright, vivid, multi-coloured tones as if the viewer were looking at a constantly changing kaleidoscope. In the wake of futurist positivity, Cubism also underwent changes, particularly in the interpretation of Robert and Sonia Delaunay whose artworks were full of vital, full tones, the images were more comprehensible because the decomposition was no longer extreme as in Picasso‘s canvases but wanted to recover that intuitive immediacy, leaving the decomposition and introduction of curved, sinuous lines to a few details that defined the general sense of the narrative, lightening and making the described atmospheres more appealing.

So while some contemporary movements focused on the human psyche and the oneiric dimension, as in the case of Surrealism and Metaphysics, Futurism and Orphic Cubism took care of the aesthetic, dynamic and positive aspect of living those first decades of the new century with optimism. Roman artist Valentina Di Prima literally creates a creative bridge between the two movements, Futurism and Orphic Cubism, adapting them, however, to her expressive sensibility, to her strong connection with the energies belonging to the soul that cannot help but communicate with the external and universal ones by virtue of which they vibrate and evolve. In some way, the inner manifestation that belongs to her canvases can be traced back to a fusion between the oneiric sensation of Metaphysical Surrealism and the conjunction with all the signifier that runs below the visible close to the poetics of Symbolism.

However, in Valentina Di Prima, the mysterious and enigmatic component of the aforementioned pictorial currents disappears and instead emerges the softness of positivity, of the ability to listen to the moments experienced, of the emotionality awakened by fragments of everyday life, made extraordinary by the artist’s gaze, which translates onto the canvas in vivid and intense tones, always cloaked in the positivity generated by the soul. Even when she remembers fragments of her life and her past, there is never any melancholy for what has been lost and will not return, but rather prevails a positive nostalgia, that capacity to see again, as if in front of her eyes, the situations that warmed her heart, evoking pleasant thoughts full of poetry. Her dreamlike visions therefore belong to the dimension of spiritual intuition, of the awareness that everything, animate and inanimate, has a meaning and a secret life that is completely different, deeper and more intense than it appears to the pragmatic approach that seems to have become characteristic of present-day living.

The subdivision of futurist imprint thus no longer becomes an expression of society’s dynamism and rapid progress, rather it is an amplified echo of all the emotions that are released by the individual mingling with a receptive surroundings ready to modify its atmosphere on the basis of the radiated energy; here, then, a tree becomes a treasure chest of Valentina Di Prima‘s childhood memories, as if within it there were a place, which enters into another place, and then into yet another in which the little girl in the foreground, perhaps a self from many years ago, seems to invite you to enter. This canvas is entitled Oltre l’albero (Beyond the Tree), and the author seems to imply how a simple element of nature can lead the memory towards a simplicity and immediacy belonging to the age when everything was a discovery, when the joy and happiness of light-heartedness prevailed, and the love for familiar places that are remembered as magical for the sensations they can transmit despite the passing years.

The artwork Dentro (Inside), on the other hand, is a celebration of the richness of the feminine essence, that fragility that belongs to its nature, and emphasised by Valentina Di Prima with the golden side on the left of the face; the gold is furrowed by dark cracks, representing all those small and large wounds that daily furrow the preciousness of a sensitive essence without, however, being able to undermine its inner strength and courage. And it is exactly these two characteristics that emerge from the girl’s eye, as if she were determined to let into her world, the softer and lighter one on her right, only those who deserve to be able to cross that threshold she has placed between her outer self and her deeper and more intimate one. On the other hand, in fact, what is unleashed is all the lyrical capacity to let the emotions and the soul soar towards their natural direction, the higher one of enrichment of oneself and also of those who have the privilege of entering that secret treasure chest.

Painting 880 is perhaps the one with the most traditionally futurist traits as the motorbike depicted is in itself a symbol of speed and movement, although in this case the work has a personal significance in Valentina Di Prima‘s world, as it is a dedication to her brother who had an accident a few years ago during a race; the painting was executed to celebrate his return to the saddle and indeed the range of colours emanates the happiness and enthusiasm felt by both of them at that moment of rebirth. The dynamism inherent in the image depicted combines with that emotional and spiritual flow belonging to anyone who has the privilege, and the courage, to do what they really love, generating a perfect balance between desire and fulfilment through which happiness can be achieved, not the extraordinary happiness that most people expect but the ordinary happiness that is the very basis of a fulfilling existence.

The painting Notte al lago (Night by the Lake) is closer to Orphic Cubism because the sinuosity of the lower part of the canvas, representing the lake, almost seems to contrast with the more geometric mountain and night sky; in reality, the softness of the one needs the protective solidity of the other and the harmony that emerges from it, also thanks to the multifaceted tones, manages to strike the eye as well as the inner chords of the observer who feels enraptured and conquered by the sense of peace he receives. Valentina Di Prima, an architect in the field of building renovation in the Public Residential Building sector, as an artist has to her credit the participation in the Vernice Art Fair in Forlì in 2025, the collective exhibition Sguardi Sostenibili – l’arte nel cambiamento in 2024 at Banca Generali Private in Rome, and the exhibition Perché Donna in Toscana. Since 2024 she has participated as a guest at the exhibitions of the Associazione Cento Pittori via Margutta.